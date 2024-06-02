Real Madrid's Victory: Shakhtar's Gain & Dortmund's Missed Opportunity

Real Madrid's latest Champions League victory has had a ripple effect throughout European soccer. The 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund not only solidified Madrid's status but also assured Shakhtar Donetsk's participation in next season's revamped 36-team lineup.

Already securing a spot through their Spanish league title, Madrid's win effectively granted the coveted entry to Shakhtar, Ukraine Premier League champions, along with a substantial share of prize money amounting to tens of millions of euros.

Conversely, Dortmund's loss signaled disappointment for Eintracht Frankfurt, which now must settle for the Europa League despite Germany's additional bonus entry in the Champions League.

