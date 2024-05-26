KKR Clinches Third IPL Title with Dominant Win over Sunrisers
Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final. Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, was bowled out for 113 runs. Andre Russell excelled with the ball, while Venkatesh Iyer led the successful chase with an unbeaten 52 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders won their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai on Sunday. Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins was left to rue his decision to bat first as his side got skittled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.
Andre Russell was the pick of the Kolkata bowlers, claiming 3-19 in the one-sided contest at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. His team returned to chase down the target in 10.3 overs with Venkatesh Iyer leading their charge with an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls.
Kolkata topped the group stage of the IPL and had beaten Hyderabad in the first playoff on Tuesday.
