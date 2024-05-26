Left Menu

KKR Clinches Third IPL Title with Dominant Win over Sunrisers

Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final. Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, was bowled out for 113 runs. Andre Russell excelled with the ball, while Venkatesh Iyer led the successful chase with an unbeaten 52 runs.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:42 IST
KKR Clinches Third IPL Title with Dominant Win over Sunrisers
AI Generated Representative Image

Kolkata Knight Riders won their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai on Sunday. Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins was left to rue his decision to bat first as his side got skittled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell was the pick of the Kolkata bowlers, claiming 3-19 in the one-sided contest at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. His team returned to chase down the target in 10.3 overs with Venkatesh Iyer leading their charge with an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls.

Kolkata topped the group stage of the IPL and had beaten Hyderabad in the first playoff on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024