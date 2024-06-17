AIFF Sacks Stimac After Disappointing World Cup Campaign
The AIFF has terminated Igor Stimac's contract as the head coach of India's senior men's football team following a poor performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Stimac, who took charge in 2019, failed to advance India to the qualification's third round after a 1-2 loss to Qatar.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday terminated Igor Stimac's tenure as head coach of the national senior men's football team. The decision follows a lackluster performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
Stimac, appointed in 2019 and extended last year, was unable to lead India to the third round of qualifiers after a 1-2 defeat against Qatar.
In a statement, the AIFF cited the disappointing outcome and agreed unanimously on the need for a new head coach to steer the team forward. Stimac, who had previously been part of Croatia's 1998 World Cup semifinalist squad, achieved notable successes with India, winning four major trophies under his leadership.
