Putin's Strategic North Korea Visit Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit North Korea for a two-day visit beginning Tuesday, as both nations seek to deepen military and economic ties amid growing confrontations with Washington. This visit also marks Putin's first trip to North Korea in 24 years.

Official announcements from both countries confirmed Putin's state visit at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. As the two leaders prepare for talks, international concerns have emerged regarding potential arms deals that could violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Experts suggest that North Korea may supply munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine, in exchange for economic aid and advanced military technologies. Observers note that Putin's visit not only strengthens Putin's global alliances but also boosts Kim's domestic legitimacy.

