Sunday Sports Roundup: Injuries, Delays, and Thrilling Games

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:55 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - FOOTBALL

UFL Today's games (All times ET) D.C. at Memphis, 2:30 p.m. Michigan at Houston, 2:30 p.m. - - - - BASEBALL MLB Royals place 2B Michael Massey (back) on 10-day injured list The Kansas City Royals placed second baseman Michael Massey on the 10-day injured list on Sunday due to low back tightness. BASEBALL-MLB-KC-MASSEY-INJURY, Field Level Media Rockies place rookie OF Jordan Beck (hand) on IL The Colorado Rockies placed rookie Jordan Beck on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left hand on Sunday and recalled fellow outfielder Sean Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque. BASEBALL-MLB-COL-BECK, Field Level Media Mariners activate LHP Tayler Saucedo from IL The Seattle Mariners reinstated left-hander Tayler Saucedo from the 15-day injured list on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media Today's games (All times ET) Toronto at Detroit, 11:35 a.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m. Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m. Miami at San Diego, 6:40 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. - - - - BASKETBALL NBA Today's games (All times ET) G3: Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. Tomorrow's previews (All times ET) G4: Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m. - -

WNBA Today's games (All times ET) Minnesota at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. - - - - HOCKEY NHL Today's games (All times ET) G3: N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 3 p.m. Tomorrow's preview (All times ET) G3: Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m. - -

PWHL Today's game (All times ET) Finals G4: Boston at Minnesota, 6 p.m. - - - - MOTORSPORTS Indianapolis 500 start time delayed The start of 108th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday has been delayed due to expected inclement weather in the area. AUTORACING-INDY-INDY500, Field Level Media Today's events (All times ET) Indianapolis 500,12:45 p.m. DELAYED NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte, 6 p.m. - - - -

GOLF PGA Parents: Grayson Murray died by suicide PGA Tour member Grayson Murray died by suicide, his parents confirmed in a statement Sunday morning. GOLF-PGA-MURRAY, Field Level Media Today's event PGA -- Charles Schwab Challenge - - CHAMPIONS Today's event KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - - - - TENNIS ATP Today's event French Open - - WTA Today's event French Open - - - - ESPORTS Today's events Dota -- DreamLeague Season 23 - - - -

