"Can't credit just one person": Rinku Singh on KKR's success in IPL 2024

After winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 title, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh said one should not credit just a single person for their successful season. KKR got hold of their IPL third title under the captainship of Shreyas Iyer following their dominating win over the Hyderabad-based franchise by 8 wickets on Sunday.

Speaking to JioCinema, Rinku said after KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir joined the franchise last year many things have been changed. The youngster added that both batting and bowling were great in the IPL 2024 season.

"You can't credit just one person because everyone has worked hard. Since GG (Gautam Gambhir) sir came, a lot of things have changed. Sending Sunil early, he batted so well. The batters played well, and the bowling was great. Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) has been batting really well for the last five matches, so overall, everyone has done really well," Rinku said. When asked about the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, the left-handed batter hoped that he would be lifting the prestigious trophy soon.

"I am headed to Noida first and then I will be going to the United States of America. You guys watch, I will also be lifting the World Cup," he added. In IPL 2024, Rinku played 14 matches and scored 168 runs at a strike rate of 148.67. He hammered 13 fours and 8 sixes in the 17th season of the tournament.

Summarising the final match, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with the big buy Mitchell Starc justifying his hefty price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. Andre Russell (3/19) was the top bowler for KKR. Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 run-target in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) shined for KKR in the final match of the tournament. (ANI)

