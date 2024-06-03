Namibia Triumphs Over Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

In a nail-biting start to their T20 World Cup campaign, Namibia defeated Oman in a Super Over here on Monday. Batting first at the iconic Kensington Oval, Oman were bowled out for 109 in 19.4 overs. Namibia, despite a robust 45 from Jan Frylinck, ended with the same score, pushing the game into an exciting Super Over.

Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese took charge in the eliminator round, scoring 21 runs, while Oman managed only 10. Earlier, Ruben Trumpelmann created history by becoming the first player in T20I cricket to take two wickets with the opening two balls of the match, dismissing Oman's Kashyap Prajapati and Aqib Ilyas.

Khalid Kail was the standout performer for Oman, top-scoring with 34 off 39 balls. Brief scores: Oman - 109 all out in 19.4 overs (Khalid Kail 34; Ruben Trumpelmann 4/21, David Wiese 3/28). Namibia - 109/6 in 20 overs (Jan Frylinck 45; Mehran Khan 3/7).

