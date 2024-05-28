Left Menu

Ratnagiri Jets unveil new jersey ahead of Maharashtra Premier League Season 2

Defending champions of MPL Season 2, Ratnagiri Jets, unveiled new colours that the team will don against Kolhapur Tuskers on June 2 at MCA International Stadium, Pune, in a repeat of last year's finals as they begin their championship campaign

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 13:50 IST
Defending champions of MPL Season 2, Ratnagiri Jets, unveiled new colours that the team will don against Kolhapur Tuskers on June 2 at MCA International Stadium, Pune, in a repeat of last year's finals as they begin their championship campaign. The jersey was unveiled in a press conference held yesterday in the presence of Rajan Navani, owner of Ratnagiri Jets and founder & CEO of JetSynthesys.

According to a release, the colour blue in the new jersey symbolises the vast and powerful sea, reflecting the team's strength and resilience. "The single gold star on the chest proudly commemorates the championship cup the team won last year, celebrating the victory and inspiring future triumphs. Additionally, the gold jets emblazoned on the jersey embody the dynamic energy and power that define the Ratnagiri Jets," it said. Led by Azim Kazi, the complete squad consists of Abhishek Pawar (WK), Akhilesh Gawale, Dhiraj Phatangare, Divyang Hinganekar, Kiran Chormale, Krish Shahapurkar, Kunal Thorat, Nikhil Naik (WK), Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Kamal, Pradeep Dadhe, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sahil Churi, Sangram Bhalekar, Satyajeet Bacchav, Tushar Shrivastav, Vaibhav Chowghule, Vijay Pawale, Yash Borkar and Yogesh Chavan.

"We are looking forward to the league, the preparation has been excellent. The team has been playing together really well, with everyone waiting to take responsibility for their roles once the matches begin," said Azim Kazi, captain of Ratnagiri Jets. The fixtures for Ratnagiri Jets start on June 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

