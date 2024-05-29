Left Menu

Josh Hazlewood Shines as Australia Dominates Namibia in T20 Warm-Up

Josh Hazlewood returned from a three-month break to lead Australia with two wickets for five runs in a T20 World Cup warm-up match against Namibia. David Warner hit a half-century, helping Australia to a seven-wicket victory. Australia fielded only nine of their squad, with head selector George Bailey among the replacement fielders.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:40 IST
Josh Hazlewood Shines as Australia Dominates Namibia in T20 Warm-Up
Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood returned from a three-month break to take two for five and David Warner hit a half century as Australia thrashed Namibia by seven wickets in a Twenty20 World Cup warm-up in Trinidad. Paceman Hazlewood said it had been more than seven years since he had last enjoyed such a lengthy break but he looked in good touch with three maidens from his four overs.

"We didn't have a full quota of players but the guys who played, probably a few of us needed to, coming off a big layoff," he said after the match on Tuesday. "I know a number of the bowlers were coming off a long break which is pretty unusual in our system, but it's good to get out there, obviously playing is always different to training."

With some of the players who took part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) not in camp yet, Australia fielded only nine of their squad with head selector George Bailey among the staff who played roles as replacement fielders. Warner, who will retire from all international cricket after the World Cup, rebounded from an IPL campaign blighted by a hand injury with a quickfire 54 not out as Australia chased down Namibia's 119-9.

"He always stands up when it comes to these tournaments, as we know," Hazlewood added. "We expect nothing but big things again from the Bull, he looked good on what looked like a tough wicket, he timed it well from the outset.

"I think (his hand) is pretty much healed, he fielded the whole game and batted the whole game so it must be going alright." Spinner Adam Zampa was the other standout for Australia with 3-25 from his four overs.

The Australians continue their preparations with another warm-up in Port of Spain against co-hosts West Indies on Friday before opening their campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024