Left Menu

Borussia Dortmund Signs Historic Deal with Rheinmetall Ahead of Champions League Final

Borussia Dortmund has entered into a new sponsorship agreement with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall. The three-year deal features advertising, marketing, and hospitality rights starting from this week's Champions League final against Real Madrid. Rheinmetall's involvement aligns with increasing European defense efforts amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

PTI | Dortmund | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:55 IST
Borussia Dortmund Signs Historic Deal with Rheinmetall Ahead of Champions League Final
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Borussia Dortmund has signed a new sponsorship deal with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and will display the defense company's logo ahead of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Dortmund said Wednesday the three-year deal with Rheinmetall includes "wide-reaching advertising space, marketing rights and event and hospitality arrangements in the stadium and on the club grounds'' starting from this week's buildup for the Champions League final Saturday.

Rheinmetall is building a new plant in northern Germany to produce around 200,000 artillery shells per year as part of European efforts to increase weapons production against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Security and defense are fundamental cornerstones of our democracy. That is why we believe it is the right decision to take a very close look at how we protect these cornerstones," Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement. "Especially today, when we see every day how freedom must be defended in Europe. We should deal with this new normality."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024