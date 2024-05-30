Roundup of Exciting Sports Highlights: T20 Cricket, French Open & More!

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 1622 KEYS BEATS SHERIF

Cricket-T20 World Cup a boost to sport's American Dream

Cricket begins a campaign for the hearts and wallets of American fans this week, as the T20 World Cup kicks off on Saturday in Dallas, bringing the best of the sport to less familiar territory. The United States play Canada in the first match of the tournament co-hosted by the West Indies, while a temporary stadium in Nassau County, New York, hosts its first of eight fixtures on Monday. Lauderhill, Florida, will host four matches.

Olympics-IBA president Kremlev defends divisive prize money scheme despite IOC pushback

The International Boxing Association's (IBA) plans to offer prize money to medallists at the Paris Games could widen the rift in the governance of amateur boxing after the announcement drew sharp criticism from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IBA's move follows World Athletics' announcement last month that they would offer $50,000 in prize money to Olympic champions, starting in Paris this year.

Tennis-Medvedev through to third round as Kecmanovic retires injured

Daniil Medvedev cantered into the French Open third round when his Serbian opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, retired due to injury on Thursday. World number 57 Kecmanovic called on the trainer when he was trailing 6-1 5-0 on court Suzanne Lenglen on another humid, grey day in Paris.

Figure skating-Students aim to increase Black representation on the ice

Students Maya James and Cheyenne Walker from Washington's Howard University entered the world of figure skating because of what they did not see in the sport: people who looked like them. So, the pair co-founded the Howard University Figure Skating Organization in the summer of 2023, the first figure skating club at a historically Black college and university (HBCU) in the United States.

Tennis-Sabalenka eases past qualifier Uchijima at French Open

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka breezed past Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday to move into the French Open third round. Uchijima, playing in the second round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, could not cope with Sabalenka's powerful serve and groundstrokes.

Tennis-Zverev sees off Belgium's Goffin to reach third round

World number four Alexander Zverev reached the French Open third round with a 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 victory over experienced Belgian David Goffin on Thursday, three days after beating Rafael Nadal. The German, seeking to win his first French Open after making the semi-finals in the last three years, had to work hard to win the first-set tiebreak and broke early in the second.

New York boosts T20 Cricket World Cup security after reported threats

New York will boost security for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in June, the governor said on Wednesday, after reports of threats especially related to the India-Pakistan match. "In preparation for the @cricketworldcup, my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe," Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, adding there was "no credible threat at this time".

MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes turns 22, tames Tigers

Paul Skenes struck out nine in six innings on his 22nd birthday as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the host Detroit Tigers, 10-2, in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Skenes (2-0), the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball, allowed two runs and three hits in his fourth major league start. He had two strikeouts apiece in the first two innings and struck out the side in the fourth, relying as much on his splitter as his fastball. The flamethrowing right-hander has a 2.45 ERA, 30 strikeouts and five walks in 22 innings.

Tennis-Djokovic dismantles Carballes Baena to reach French Open third round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was very briefly made to work hard by unseeded Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena before sealing a routine 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory and motoring into the French Open third round on Thursday. Djokovic has been some way from his convincing best in an erratic season where he is bidding to win a record 25th Grand Slam title and the top-seeded Serbian was dragged into a battle by Carballes Baena after recovering an early break.

