Amit Panghal and Jaismine Lamboria Secure Olympic Berths

World championships silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal (51kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) secured their spots in the Paris Olympics during the 2nd World Qualification Tournament. Panghal defeated Chuang Liu, while Jaismine outplayed Marine Camara. They joined other Indian boxers who had already qualified for the Olympics.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:42 IST
World championships silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal (51kg) has earned a berth at the Paris Olympics, marking a remarkable return to the national team. Panghal defeated China's Chuang Liu in a decisive 5-0 quarterfinal victory during the 2nd World Qualification Tournament.

In a similar triumph, Jaismine Lamboria reclaimed the women's 57kg quota for India, outplaying Marine Camara of Mali with a resounding 5-0 win in the quarterfinals, securing her maiden appearance at the Olympics.

Panghal and Jaismine thus joined an elite lineup of Indian boxers, including Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, and Lovlina Borgohain, who had already secured their Olympic spots at previous events, bringing hope and excitement to India's prospects in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

