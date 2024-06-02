West Indies Triumph Over Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup Clash

In a riveting T20 World Cup match on Sunday, the West Indies emerged victorious against Papua New Guinea. Fans were treated to an exciting game as the scoreboard came alive with dynamic plays and critical dismissals.

For Papua New Guinea, top-scorer Sese Bau's valiant effort of 50 runs stood out, though support was scant from his teammates. The team ended their innings at 136 for 8 in the allotted 20 overs, with significant contributions by Tony Ura and Assad Vala among others.

West Indies' bowlers held firm, with Alzarri Joseph claiming two wickets and Andre Russell delivering a pivotal performance with both ball and fielding. Their combined efforts fortified the West Indies' defense, guiding them to a well-earned victory.

