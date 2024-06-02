Left Menu

West Indies Triumph Over Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup Clash

In a gripping T20 World Cup match, West Indies outperformed Papua New Guinea. Key performances included Alzarri Joseph's two crucial wickets and Sese Bau’s impressive 50 runs. Other notable contributions came from Romario Shepherd and Andre Russell, who ensured a tight bowling defense, leading to a decisive victory for West Indies.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:49 IST
West Indies Triumph Over Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup Clash
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a riveting T20 World Cup match on Sunday, the West Indies emerged victorious against Papua New Guinea. Fans were treated to an exciting game as the scoreboard came alive with dynamic plays and critical dismissals.

For Papua New Guinea, top-scorer Sese Bau's valiant effort of 50 runs stood out, though support was scant from his teammates. The team ended their innings at 136 for 8 in the allotted 20 overs, with significant contributions by Tony Ura and Assad Vala among others.

West Indies' bowlers held firm, with Alzarri Joseph claiming two wickets and Andre Russell delivering a pivotal performance with both ball and fielding. Their combined efforts fortified the West Indies' defense, guiding them to a well-earned victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024