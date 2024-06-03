Robert MacIntyre Triumphs with His Father as Caddie to Win RBC Canadian Open

Robert MacIntyre secured his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open, with his father Dougie serving as his caddie. Despite a noisy television drone, MacIntyre held his nerve to beat Ben Griffin by a stroke at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. His 2-under 68 on the final day marked a significant milestone in his career.

MacIntyre expressed his profound emotions, calling it a dream come true. 'Goose bumps. It's incredible,' he said, highlighting the special experience of winning with his father by his side. The 27-year-old Scottish left-hander finished at 16-under 264, securing victory in his 45th career PGA Tour start.

Adding to the drama, MacIntyre contended with a distracting TV drone during his play. His perseverance paid off as he overcame Ben Griffin, who made a strong charge in the final holes. This victory adds to MacIntyre's growing resume, including his membership on Europe's winning 2023 Ryder Cup team and two European tour victories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)