Matheus Nunes Joins Portugal Squad for Euro 2024 Amid Otávio's Injury

In a significant squad update, Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes has been drafted into the Portugal team for the upcoming European Championship. This move comes as a replacement for the injured Otávio, a key player from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed on Monday that Otávio will not recover in time for Euro 2024, which kicks off on June 14.

Despite Nunes' limited involvement in competitive matches since the 2022 World Cup, he brings valuable experience with 12 international caps. His recent performances, although not as a regular starter for Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, have nonetheless earned him a spot in Roberto Martinez's squad. Notably, Martinez had previously not selected Nunes during Portugal's flawless 10-win qualifying run last year.

Portugal finds itself in Group G, facing competition from the Czech Republic, Georgia, and Turkey. The team's dynamics are set to be interesting as they adapt to these recent changes ahead of the championship.

