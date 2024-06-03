Left Menu

Esteban Ocon to Depart Alpine Amid Tumultuous Season

Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of the season after a challenging year. Ocon, Alpine's only race winner since its rebranding, has struggled with performance and recent controversies, including a crash with teammate Pierre Gasly. Despite hardships, Ocon remains focused on completing the season strongly.

03-06-2024
Esteban Ocon is set to depart Alpine at the conclusion of a turbulent Formula 1 season. The French driver, the only one to bring a victory to Alpine since its rebranding from Renault, has endured a series of challenges, both on and off the track.

Ocon's sole point this season and a collision with teammate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix have sparked criticism, resulting in a five-place grid penalty for the Canadian Grand Prix. He has also faced significant abuse on social media.

In a statement, the 27-year-old expressed gratitude for his experiences with Alpine while indicating plans to announce his next steps soon. Despite confrontations, Ocon is determined to excel in the remaining races. Alpine, dealing with internal changes and a struggling vehicle, will reveal its future driver lineup later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

