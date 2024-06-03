Esteban Ocon to Depart Alpine Amid Tumultuous Season

Esteban Ocon is set to depart Alpine at the conclusion of a turbulent Formula 1 season. The French driver, the only one to bring a victory to Alpine since its rebranding from Renault, has endured a series of challenges, both on and off the track.

Ocon's sole point this season and a collision with teammate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix have sparked criticism, resulting in a five-place grid penalty for the Canadian Grand Prix. He has also faced significant abuse on social media.

In a statement, the 27-year-old expressed gratitude for his experiences with Alpine while indicating plans to announce his next steps soon. Despite confrontations, Ocon is determined to excel in the remaining races. Alpine, dealing with internal changes and a struggling vehicle, will reveal its future driver lineup later.

