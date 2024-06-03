South Africa Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup Opener

In a thrilling start to their T20 World Cup campaign, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets on Monday. The Proteas showcased a stellar bowling performance, restricting Sri Lanka to a paltry 77 runs in 19.1 overs, the Islanders' lowest total in T20 cricket.

Anrich Nortje, with figures of 4/7 in four overs, was the star bowler. Kusal Mendis was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka, making 19 off 30 balls. Chasing the low target, the Aiden Markram-led South African side reached 80 for 4 in 16.2 overs, with Quinton de Kock scoring 20 and Heinrich Klaasen remaining unbeaten at 19.

The match took place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and marked a significant win for South Africa as they aim for the T20 World Cup title.

