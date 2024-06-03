South Africa Triumphs Over Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup Opener
South Africa secured a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup opener. Anrich Nortje's exceptional bowling restricted Sri Lanka to 77 runs. The Proteas then chased the target in 16.2 overs with Kusal Mendis top-scoring for Sri Lanka and Quinton de Kock leading South Africa's chase.
In a thrilling start to their T20 World Cup campaign, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets on Monday. The Proteas showcased a stellar bowling performance, restricting Sri Lanka to a paltry 77 runs in 19.1 overs, the Islanders' lowest total in T20 cricket.
Anrich Nortje, with figures of 4/7 in four overs, was the star bowler. Kusal Mendis was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka, making 19 off 30 balls. Chasing the low target, the Aiden Markram-led South African side reached 80 for 4 in 16.2 overs, with Quinton de Kock scoring 20 and Heinrich Klaasen remaining unbeaten at 19.
The match took place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and marked a significant win for South Africa as they aim for the T20 World Cup title.
