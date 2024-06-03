South Africa's Struggle: De Kock and Team Fall Short Against Sri Lanka

In a gripping cricket encounter, South Africa faced a challenging day against Sri Lankan bowlers, struggling to find their rhythm.

Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs were among the notable performers, but the team could only muster a total of 80 runs for 4 wickets in 16.2 overs.

Sri Lankan bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka proved pivotal, clinching key wickets to restrict the South African side.

