Left Menu

South Africa's Struggle: De Kock and Team Fall Short Against Sri Lanka

The South African cricket team faced a tough match against Sri Lanka, with notable performances from Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs. Despite efforts, the team managed only 80 runs for 4 wickets in 16.2 overs, with Hasaranga and Shanaka taking crucial wickets for the opposition.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:19 IST
South Africa's Struggle: De Kock and Team Fall Short Against Sri Lanka
AI Generated Representative Image

In a gripping cricket encounter, South Africa faced a challenging day against Sri Lankan bowlers, struggling to find their rhythm.

Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs were among the notable performers, but the team could only muster a total of 80 runs for 4 wickets in 16.2 overs.

Sri Lankan bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka proved pivotal, clinching key wickets to restrict the South African side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024