South Africa's Struggle: De Kock and Team Fall Short Against Sri Lanka
The South African cricket team faced a tough match against Sri Lanka, with notable performances from Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs. Despite efforts, the team managed only 80 runs for 4 wickets in 16.2 overs, with Hasaranga and Shanaka taking crucial wickets for the opposition.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:19 IST
In a gripping cricket encounter, South Africa faced a challenging day against Sri Lankan bowlers, struggling to find their rhythm.
Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs were among the notable performers, but the team could only muster a total of 80 runs for 4 wickets in 16.2 overs.
Sri Lankan bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka proved pivotal, clinching key wickets to restrict the South African side.
