Scotland Triumphs Over Gibraltar: Christie and Adams Shine in Friendly Match

Second-half goals from Ryan Christie and Che Adams gave Scotland a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar in a friendly match at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal on Monday, as Steve Clarke's side continued to build momentum ahead of the European Championship. Scotland dominated possession but lacked quality in the final third against the 203rd-ranked Gibraltar until Christie broke the deadlock when he blasted the ball into the top corner from close-range in the 58th minute.

Fellow forward Adams doubled that lead 27 minutes later, volleying home from a John McGinn cross. Missing Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong through injuries as well as striker Lyndon Dykes, who will miss the Euros after picking up an injury in training, Clarke will be sweating on the fitness of Liam Cooper after the defender limped off in the 77th minute.

Scotland kick off their Euro campaign against hosts Germany on June 14 before playing Switzerland and then Hungary in Group A. Before that they play Finland in another friendly at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Friday.

