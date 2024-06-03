Left Menu

Scotland Triumphs Over Gibraltar: Christie and Adams Shine in Friendly Match

Second-half goals from Ryan Christie and Che Adams secured a 2-0 win for Scotland over Gibraltar in a friendly match. Despite dominating possession, Scotland struggled in the final third until Christie scored in the 58th minute. Adams added another goal, leading Scotland to a victory ahead of the European Championship.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:39 IST
Scotland Triumphs Over Gibraltar: Christie and Adams Shine in Friendly Match
AI Generated Representative Image

Second-half goals from Ryan Christie and Che Adams gave Scotland a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar in a friendly match at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal on Monday, as Steve Clarke's side continued to build momentum ahead of the European Championship. Scotland dominated possession but lacked quality in the final third against the 203rd-ranked Gibraltar until Christie broke the deadlock when he blasted the ball into the top corner from close-range in the 58th minute.

Fellow forward Adams doubled that lead 27 minutes later, volleying home from a John McGinn cross. Missing Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong through injuries as well as striker Lyndon Dykes, who will miss the Euros after picking up an injury in training, Clarke will be sweating on the fitness of Liam Cooper after the defender limped off in the 77th minute.

Scotland kick off their Euro campaign against hosts Germany on June 14 before playing Switzerland and then Hungary in Group A. Before that they play Finland in another friendly at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024