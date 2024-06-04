Nassau Stadium Pitch Sparks Debate after T20 World Cup Opener

The drop-in pitch at Nassau Stadium for the T20 World Cup opener has come under fire from both South Africa and Sri Lanka team captains.

In the match, Sri Lanka were dismissed for their lowest T20 total of 77, while South Africa struggled before achieving a six-wicket victory in 16.2 overs.

'The batting was a little up and down... quite a tough wicket but we found some way to score runs. It's a tough one from a batting perspective,' Markram stated during the post-match presentation.

'You try to take the pitch out of it, but if the ball misbehaves or there's low bounce, it's just one of those things and hopefully we can take some learnings out of it,' the South African skipper added, having scored just 12 runs.

Markram mentioned that playing on the same pitch would give his team an advantage for upcoming games. 'Obviously fortunate that we have our next two games here, so we know what to expect. But it's important to assess as you move around.'

Sri Lankan captain Hasaranga echoed his counterparts' sentiments, stating it was not a high-scoring pitch. 'Our batters were looking at 160-170. To be honest this is a 120 wicket, especially with our bowlers.'

'We went with our bowling strength, that's why we batted first. We wanted to put up a good score and defend it. This is early in the tournament; we wanted to do much better, especially in batting. We know we have bowling strength, so if our batters do well, we can go further,' he added.

