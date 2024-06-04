Left Menu

Afghanistan Dominates Uganda with Stellar Performances in T20 World Cup Opener

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi shines with a five-wicket haul, supported by strong batting from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, leading Afghanistan to a 125-run victory over Uganda in their T20 World Cup opener.

PTI | Providence | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:02 IST
Afghanistan Dominates Uganda with Stellar Performances in T20 World Cup Opener
Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • Country:
  • United States

In a thrilling T20 World Cup opener, Afghanistan showcased their prowess with a comprehensive 125-run victory over debutants Uganda. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran delivered an exceptional opening partnership, setting a solid foundation.

Fazalhaq Farooqi's electrifying spell (5/9), including nearly achieving a hat-trick twice, dismantled Uganda's batting lineup. Afghanistan posted a challenging total of 183/5, bolstered by fluent fifties from Gurbaz (76 off 45 balls) and Zadran (70 off 46 balls).

Skipper Rashid Khan praised the team's collective effort and expressed his pride in leading Afghanistan in the global event. Farooqi's performance, supported by his experience in franchise cricket, played a crucial role in Afghanistan's success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024