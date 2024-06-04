Afghanistan Dominates Uganda with Stellar Performances in T20 World Cup Opener

In a thrilling T20 World Cup opener, Afghanistan showcased their prowess with a comprehensive 125-run victory over debutants Uganda. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran delivered an exceptional opening partnership, setting a solid foundation.

Fazalhaq Farooqi's electrifying spell (5/9), including nearly achieving a hat-trick twice, dismantled Uganda's batting lineup. Afghanistan posted a challenging total of 183/5, bolstered by fluent fifties from Gurbaz (76 off 45 balls) and Zadran (70 off 46 balls).

Skipper Rashid Khan praised the team's collective effort and expressed his pride in leading Afghanistan in the global event. Farooqi's performance, supported by his experience in franchise cricket, played a crucial role in Afghanistan's success.

