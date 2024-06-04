Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Withdraws from French Open Quarter-Final Due to Knee Injury

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:39 IST
Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulled out of the French Open ahead of his quarter-final due to a knee injury sustained in his marathon fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo, organisers said on Tuesday.

The withdrawal ended the Serb's quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy and will result in him losing the world number one ranking to Italian Jannik Sinner later this month. "Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan), Djokovic, who was supposed to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals tomorrow, has been forced to withdraw from the Roland Garros tournament," organisers said.

Last year's runner-up Ruud will advance to the semi-finals on Wednesday. Monday's marathon match was the second straight clash in which Djokovic was taken to five sets after his epic against Lorenzo Musetti.

The Serb said he had been carrying an injury for a couple of weeks and that the problem flared up when he slipped during his match against Cerundolo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

