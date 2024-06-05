Scotland's Munsey and Jones Dominate T20 World Cup Opener Against England

In a stunning start to the T20 World Cup, openers Michael Jones and George Munsey shared an unbeaten 90-run partnership, leading Scotland to 90 for no loss in a rain-shortened match against defending champions England on Tuesday.

Munsey's 41 off 31 balls and Jones's 45 from 30 deliveries set a formidable target as the match was reduced to a 10-overs-a-side contest. England will need 109 runs to secure a win under the D/L method.

The game saw interruptions due to rain and strong winds at the Kensington Oval, causing Scotland to race to 51 without loss in 6.2 overs before the weather halted play for the second time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)