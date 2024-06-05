Left Menu

Scotland's Munsey and Jones Dominate T20 World Cup Opener Against England

Openers Michael Jones and George Munsey shared an unbeaten 90-run partnership as Scotland scored 90 for no loss in their rain-shortened T20 World Cup opener against defending champions England. Munsey scored 41 off 31 balls, and Jones hit 45 from 30 as rain and strong winds delayed play.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:34 IST
In a stunning start to the T20 World Cup, openers Michael Jones and George Munsey shared an unbeaten 90-run partnership, leading Scotland to 90 for no loss in a rain-shortened match against defending champions England on Tuesday.

Munsey's 41 off 31 balls and Jones's 45 from 30 deliveries set a formidable target as the match was reduced to a 10-overs-a-side contest. England will need 109 runs to secure a win under the D/L method.

The game saw interruptions due to rain and strong winds at the Kensington Oval, causing Scotland to race to 51 without loss in 6.2 overs before the weather halted play for the second time.

