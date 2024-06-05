India's Crucial Clash Against Kuwait: A Gateway to World Cup Glory

India is on the verge of making history as they prepare for a crucial match against Kuwait on Thursday, potentially securing their maiden appearance in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers. Head coach Igor Stimac believes this could revolutionize Indian football.

Having been a key player in Croatia's 1998 World Cup bronze-winning team, Stimac expressed that leading India to the third round — where direct slots for the 2026 World Cup will be determined — would be the highlight of his career. 'This can change the future of Indian football,' said Stimac, emphasizing the significance of the game.

India, currently second in their group, will consolidate their position with a win against Kuwait. Stimac also addressed the retirement of star player Sunil Chhetri and expressed his hope in new talents emerging from the I-League. The match against Kuwait is set to be a defining moment for Indian football.

