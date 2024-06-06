Left Menu

Jose Mourinho Joins Fenerbahce with Record Salary

Fenerbahce announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho as head coach with a lucrative two-year contract worth 10.5 million euros annually. Mourinho, renowned for his success in European leagues, is tasked with securing the long-elusive Turkish league title and guiding the team through the Champions League qualifiers.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:33 IST
Jose Mourinho Joins Fenerbahce with Record Salary
Jose Mourinho
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a major coup for Fenerbahce, the storied Turkish club has appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach on a lucrative two-year contract worth 10.5 million euros annually, as confirmed in a stock market declaration on Wednesday.

Celebrated for his success across top European leagues, Mourinho has been brought on board to end Fenerbahce's title drought, which has persisted since 2014, and to lead the team into the early rounds of the Champions League qualifiers starting in July.

This marks Mourinho's return to management after a storied career managing clubs such as Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Tottenham. Meanwhile, Besiktas, another major Istanbul club, announced the hiring of Giovanni van Bronckhorst on a two-year contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024