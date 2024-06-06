Jose Mourinho Joins Fenerbahce with Record Salary

In a major coup for Fenerbahce, the storied Turkish club has appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach on a lucrative two-year contract worth 10.5 million euros annually, as confirmed in a stock market declaration on Wednesday.

Celebrated for his success across top European leagues, Mourinho has been brought on board to end Fenerbahce's title drought, which has persisted since 2014, and to lead the team into the early rounds of the Champions League qualifiers starting in July.

This marks Mourinho's return to management after a storied career managing clubs such as Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Tottenham. Meanwhile, Besiktas, another major Istanbul club, announced the hiring of Giovanni van Bronckhorst on a two-year contract.

