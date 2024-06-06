Jose Mourinho Joins Fenerbahce with Record Salary
Fenerbahce announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho as head coach with a lucrative two-year contract worth 10.5 million euros annually. Mourinho, renowned for his success in European leagues, is tasked with securing the long-elusive Turkish league title and guiding the team through the Champions League qualifiers.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a major coup for Fenerbahce, the storied Turkish club has appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach on a lucrative two-year contract worth 10.5 million euros annually, as confirmed in a stock market declaration on Wednesday.
Celebrated for his success across top European leagues, Mourinho has been brought on board to end Fenerbahce's title drought, which has persisted since 2014, and to lead the team into the early rounds of the Champions League qualifiers starting in July.
This marks Mourinho's return to management after a storied career managing clubs such as Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Tottenham. Meanwhile, Besiktas, another major Istanbul club, announced the hiring of Giovanni van Bronckhorst on a two-year contract.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"We'll continue to play our aggressive brand of cricket...": SRH assistant coach Simon Helmot
Coach Emma Hayes' First Roster: Building USWNT for Paris Olympics
Irishman Johnathan McKinstry Appointed as Gambia's New Coach
Budapest to Host 2026 Champions League Final; UEFA Announces Multiple Venue Decisions
Budapest to Host 2026 Champions League Final Amid San Siro Uncertainty