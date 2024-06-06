Alexander Zverev Reaches French Open Semifinals Amid Court Drama

Alexander Zverev advanced to the French Open semifinals on Wednesday night, securing a 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur. This win marks Zverev's fourth consecutive semifinal appearance at Roland Garros and extends his current winning streak to 11 matches, including a recent title at the Italian Open.

Zverev's triumph sets up a high-stakes matchup against two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud. Despite ongoing legal proceedings in Germany involving accusations of physical abuse by a former girlfriend, Zverev expressed confidence, stating, "Everything is going OK from my side."

None of the semifinalists— Zverev, Ruud, Jannik Sinner, or Carlos Alcaraz—has ever won the French Open, making this year's competition particularly intriguing. As Zverev aims for his first Grand Slam title, he remains undeterred by off-court challenges, focusing solely on his performance in Paris.

