T20 WC: Uganda's discipline bowling bundle out Papua New Guinea for 77

Juma Miyagi, Alpesh Ramjani and Cosmas Kyewuta's disciplined bowling helped Uganda skittle out Papua New Guinea for 77 in their Group C match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 here at the Providence Stadium Wednesday (local time). Miyagi, Ramjani, Kyewuta and Frank Nsubuga all bagged two wickets, respectively, while captain Brian Masaba bagged one.

In his first T20 World Cup appearance at 43 years of age, Nsubuga collected figures of 2/4 to help bowl out Papua New Guinea for just 77 at the Guyana National Stadium. For PNG only Lega Siaka (12), Hiri Hiri (15) and Kiplin Doriga (12) managed to score double digits.

Opted to field first, Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani gave Papua New Guinea an early blow as he removed opener Assad Vala on the second ball of the innings. The left-handed batter Sese Bau then opened his hand to play and smashed a boundary before losing his wicket to Juma Miyagi for 5.

PNG kept losing wickets as Tony Ura, Lega Siaka and Charles Amini all went back to the pavilion without putting big runs on board for their team. Frank Nsubuga then gave PNG another blow as he removed set batter Hiri Hirifor 15. Alpesh Ramjani then removed Kiplin Doriga for 12.

Uganda then dismissed Chad Soper, Alei Nao and Norman Vanua to skittle out their opponents for just 77. Brief score: Papua New Guinea 77 (Hiri Hiri 15, Kiplin Doriga 12; Frank Nsubuga 2-4) vs Uganda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)