Stoinis Stars with Bat and Ball as Australia Triumphs Over Oman in T20 World Cup Opener
Marcus Stoinis powered Australia to a 39-run victory against Oman in their T20 World Cup opener, smashing an unbeaten half-century and claiming three crucial wickets. Supported by David Warner's 56, Australia's formidable total of 164/5 proved too much for Oman, who managed only 125/9 in their innings.
- Country:
- Barbados
Marcus Stoinis delivered a stellar all-round performance to propel Australia to a commanding 39-run victory over Oman in their T20 World Cup opener at the Kensington Oval on Thursday.
Stoinis played a crucial role in rescuing Australia from a top-order collapse, smashing a rapid, unbeaten 67 off 36 balls. Partnered with David Warner, who scored a composed 56, Australia posted a challenging total of 164/5.
In response, Oman struggled to build momentum, managing just 125/9 in their 20 overs. Stoinis added to his heroics with the bat by taking three wickets for 19 runs, ensuring Australia's dominance throughout the game.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Djokovic Celebrates 37th Birthday with Milestone Victory at Geneva Open
Modi's Predictable Victory: India's Stable Political Landscape Foreseen by Political Scientist Ian Bremmer
Rajasthan Royals Clinch Victory in IPL Eliminator
Argentina Dominates India with a Crushing 5-0 Victory in FIH Women's Pro League
Rajasthan Royals Clinch Tense Victory to Stay Alive in IPL