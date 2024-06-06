Left Menu

Stoinis Stars with Bat and Ball as Australia Triumphs Over Oman in T20 World Cup Opener

Marcus Stoinis powered Australia to a 39-run victory against Oman in their T20 World Cup opener, smashing an unbeaten half-century and claiming three crucial wickets. Supported by David Warner's 56, Australia's formidable total of 164/5 proved too much for Oman, who managed only 125/9 in their innings.

06-06-2024
Marcus Stoinis delivered a stellar all-round performance to propel Australia to a commanding 39-run victory over Oman in their T20 World Cup opener at the Kensington Oval on Thursday.

Stoinis played a crucial role in rescuing Australia from a top-order collapse, smashing a rapid, unbeaten 67 off 36 balls. Partnered with David Warner, who scored a composed 56, Australia posted a challenging total of 164/5.

In response, Oman struggled to build momentum, managing just 125/9 in their 20 overs. Stoinis added to his heroics with the bat by taking three wickets for 19 runs, ensuring Australia's dominance throughout the game.

