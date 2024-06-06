Uganda Clinches Historic First T20 World Cup Victory

Uganda clinched its maiden victory in a T20 World Cup match in a nail-biting encounter against Papua New Guinea at Providence Stadium. Despite a rocky start, Uganda's resilience shone through as they fought to secure a three-wicket win.

Papua New Guinea were dismissed for 77 runs, but Uganda struggled initially, losing their first three wickets by the third over and slipping to a precarious 26-5. However, a determined 35-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Riazat Ali Shah and Juma Miyagi helped steer their team to victory.

Riazat Ali Shah's contribution of 33 runs, despite two early chances, was instrumental in Uganda's chase. His efforts, along with key performances from other players, ensured Uganda reached 78-7 with ten balls to spare, marking a significant milestone in their cricketing journey.

