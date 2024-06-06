Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin Triumph in French Open Mixed Doubles

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin claimed victory in the French Open mixed doubles final, defeating Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday. This win marked the first time Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin teamed up for a tournament.

Siegemund, a 36-year-old tennis player from Germany, had previously won the US Open mixed doubles title in 2016 and the women's doubles in 2020 with different partners. Meanwhile, for 40-year-old Roger-Vasselin of France, this was his first mixed doubles trophy. His previous major title came from the French Open men's doubles in 2014.

Krawczyk, an American, and Skupski from Britain had a successful run at Wimbledon, winning the doubles titles in 2021 and 2022. Tennis fans can look forward to the men's doubles final on Saturday and the women's doubles final on Sunday.

