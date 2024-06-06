Left Menu

Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin Triumph in French Open Mixed Doubles

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin clinched the French Open mixed doubles title by overcoming Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski. This is the first tournament the duo played together and a significant win for both. For Roger-Vasselin, it marked his first mixed doubles trophy.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:10 IST
Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin Triumph in French Open Mixed Doubles
Laura Siegemund
  • Country:
  • France

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin claimed victory in the French Open mixed doubles final, defeating Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday. This win marked the first time Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin teamed up for a tournament.

Siegemund, a 36-year-old tennis player from Germany, had previously won the US Open mixed doubles title in 2016 and the women's doubles in 2020 with different partners. Meanwhile, for 40-year-old Roger-Vasselin of France, this was his first mixed doubles trophy. His previous major title came from the French Open men's doubles in 2014.

Krawczyk, an American, and Skupski from Britain had a successful run at Wimbledon, winning the doubles titles in 2021 and 2022. Tennis fans can look forward to the men's doubles final on Saturday and the women's doubles final on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024