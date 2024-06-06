Aman Sehrawat Storms into Budapest Final with Dominating Performance
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat advanced to the final of the 57kg freestyle category at the Budapest Ranking Series with a convincing 14-4 win over Russian-Belarusian Aryan Tsiutryn. Sehrawat, India's sole male Olympic qualifier, will compete against Japan's Rei Higuchi for the gold medal.
PTI | Budapest | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:18 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat has clinched a spot in the final of the 57kg freestyle category at the Budapest Ranking Series.
With a resounding 14-4 technical superiority victory over Russian-Belarusian Aryan Tsiutryn on Thursday, Sehrawat, the only Indian male in the running for the Paris Olympics, advances to face Japan's Rei Higuchi, a world championships silver medalist, for the gold.
This crucial tournament serves as a platform for Sehrawat to bolster his ranking and secure a more favorable draw at the upcoming Paris Olympics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Qatar's Encounters at Paris Olympics: All Eyes on High Jumper Mutaz Barshim
Venus Williams and Mary Fowler Honored with Barbie Dolls Ahead of Paris Olympics
Coach Emma Hayes' First Roster: Building USWNT for Paris Olympics
Ruby Trew's Path to Redemption at Paris Olympics
David Wilkie: Trailblazing British Olympic Gold Medalist Dies at 70