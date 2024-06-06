Left Menu

Aman Sehrawat Storms into Budapest Final with Dominating Performance

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat advanced to the final of the 57kg freestyle category at the Budapest Ranking Series with a convincing 14-4 win over Russian-Belarusian Aryan Tsiutryn. Sehrawat, India's sole male Olympic qualifier, will compete against Japan's Rei Higuchi for the gold medal.

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat has clinched a spot in the final of the 57kg freestyle category at the Budapest Ranking Series.

With a resounding 14-4 technical superiority victory over Russian-Belarusian Aryan Tsiutryn on Thursday, Sehrawat, the only Indian male in the running for the Paris Olympics, advances to face Japan's Rei Higuchi, a world championships silver medalist, for the gold.

This crucial tournament serves as a platform for Sehrawat to bolster his ranking and secure a more favorable draw at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

