Heartbreak for Maguire, Maddison, and Jones as Southgate Trims Euro 2024 Squad

Harry Maguire, James Maddison, and Curtis Jones have been left devastated after Gareth Southgate made the first cuts to England’s Euro 2024 squad. Despite their efforts, injuries and form issues have resulted in their exclusion. Maguire and Maddison expressed their disappointment on social media but pledged to support the team.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:17 IST
Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire and James Maddison spoke of their devastation after England manager Gareth Southgate made the first cuts to his Euro 2024 squad on Thursday, sending the two players plus Liverpool's Curtis Jones home.

Various media reports said Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah was also among those to suffer the axe, although that was not confirmed by the Football Association, who planned to release their 26-man selection at 5:30 p.m. BST on Thursday. "I am devastated not to have been selected," Manchester United defender Maguire posted on X. "Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it.

"Simply, I am absolutely gutted," continued Maguire, who has 63 caps and seven goals for England. "For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can't help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan -- along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys." Tottenham midfielder Maddison, who has seven caps, echoed Maguire's sentiments.

"Devastated doesn't quite cut it," Maddison said on social media. "Trained well and worked hard all week but if I'm honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn't at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make.

"I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26 man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany," added Maddison. "But the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I'll be back, I have no doubt."

Jones has yet to make his first appearance for the senior squad and was already something of a surprise inclusion on the expanded list. England, who opened their camp with a provisional squad of 33 players, had 27 players in training on Thursday, ahead of their final warm-up game on Friday against Iceland at Wembley.

The Three Lions beat Bosnia 3-0 in a friendly on Monday. England kick off the Euro 2024 campaign in Germany against Serbia on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

