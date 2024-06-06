Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri Bids Emotional Farewell To 19-Year Football Journey

Sunil Chhetri, India's football legend, bid an emotional farewell as he retired from international football after a 19-year illustrious career. His teammates gave him a guard of honour, and a packed stadium offered a standing ovation. Chhetri thanked everyone, citing their support as crucial to his successful journey.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:44 IST
In an emotional farewell, Sunil Chhetri thanked everyone for being part of his glorious 19-year journey in international football. The Indian football icon was in tears as his teammates gave him a guard of honour, with the packed Salt Lake Stadium rising for a standing ovation.

At 39, Chhetri stepped into international retirement after India were held to a goalless draw by Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. He expressed deep gratitude, saying, 'The ones who have watched in videos, the ones who have taken autographs, the old-time supporters, thank you. These 19 years would not have been possible without each and every one of you.'

'For everyone present, thank you so much. I think I will speak from my heart,' he added, switching to Bengali to say, 'shobai bhalo thakben, shobai khushi thakben (everyone please take care, please be happy), and thank you, thank you so much.' Post-match, he was felicitated by the All India Football Federation. Chhetri retires as India's highest goal scorer (94) after playing the most matches (151) for the team, leaving behind a legacy as the fourth highest goal scorer in international football. He played key roles in India's victories at the Nehru Cup, SAFF Championships, and the AFC Challenge Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

