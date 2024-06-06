Pakistan Struggles Against USA Bowling in T20 World Cup Clash
In their T20 World Cup match, Pakistan scored 159 for 7 against USA. Babar Azam and Shadab Khan contributed significantly with 44 and 40 runs, respectively. USA's Nosthush Kenjige shone with the ball, taking three wickets for 30 runs.
PTI | Dallas | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter, Pakistan, after being put to bat, managed to post a total of 159 for 7 against hosts United States on Thursday.
Babar Azam, leading from the front, top-scored with a composed 44 runs while Shadab Khan added a quick-fire 40.
The standout performer for USA was bowler Nosthush Kenjige, who seized three crucial wickets, giving away just 30 runs, making it a challenging chase for Pakistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement