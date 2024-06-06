Left Menu

Rising Star Divya Deshmukh Shines at World Juniors Girls' Chess Championship

Woman Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh triumphed over Narmi Abdinova of Azerbaijan to lead the World Juniors Girls' Chess Championship, scoring a decisive 4.5 points. Divya's strategic gameplay and decisive moves led her to victory, cementing her status as a formidable player in the tournament.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:02 IST
Rising Star Divya Deshmukh Shines at World Juniors Girls' Chess Championship

Woman Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh scored a crushing victory over Narmi Abdinova of Azerbaijan to emerge as the sole leader on 4.5 points in the World Juniors Girls' Chess Championship here on Thursday.

Deshmukh registered a regulation yet finely crafted victory over overnight sole leader Abdinova. The English opening by Divya might have been a minor surprise, and Abdinova decided to take control early. However, this meant a permanent dent in the pawn structure on the queen side. Despite believing she still had chances due to tactical complications, Divya ignored black's counter play and targeted the king, sacrificing a knight to achieve a checkmate in just 28 moves.

Grandmaster Pranav Anand bounced back, winning against Anuj Shrivatri in a lengthy endgame. The standings now show Jose Gabriel Cardoso of Colombia sharing the lead with Kazybek Nogirbek of Kazakhstan on 4.5 points each. Pravan Anand trails with 4 points as the competition for the best U-20 player continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024