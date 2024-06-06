Rising Star Divya Deshmukh Shines at World Juniors Girls' Chess Championship

Woman Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh scored a crushing victory over Narmi Abdinova of Azerbaijan to emerge as the sole leader on 4.5 points in the World Juniors Girls' Chess Championship here on Thursday.

Deshmukh registered a regulation yet finely crafted victory over overnight sole leader Abdinova. The English opening by Divya might have been a minor surprise, and Abdinova decided to take control early. However, this meant a permanent dent in the pawn structure on the queen side. Despite believing she still had chances due to tactical complications, Divya ignored black's counter play and targeted the king, sacrificing a knight to achieve a checkmate in just 28 moves.

Grandmaster Pranav Anand bounced back, winning against Anuj Shrivatri in a lengthy endgame. The standings now show Jose Gabriel Cardoso of Colombia sharing the lead with Kazybek Nogirbek of Kazakhstan on 4.5 points each. Pravan Anand trails with 4 points as the competition for the best U-20 player continues.

