Scotland Clinches Group B Lead with Thrilling Win Over Namibia

Scotland soared to the top of Group B with a riveting five-wicket victory over Namibia. Despite Namibia's competitive total of 155-9, Scotland clinched their target with nine balls remaining.

Captain Richie Berrington played a pivotal role, scoring an unbeaten 47 from 35 balls, supported by Michael Leask's explosive 35 from 17 balls, guiding Scotland to their first triumph over Namibia in four T20 internationals.

With three points, Scotland now leads Group B, ahead of Australia and Namibia. Captain Gerhard Erasmus's all-round performance of 52 runs and 2-14 in bowling gave Namibia a fighting chance, but Scotland's middle-order resilience sealed the match.

