Adam Hadwin Leads Memorial with Birdie Blitz, Eyes on Olympics

Adam Hadwin had too many birdies to complain about ending his opening round at the Memorial on a sour note. His 6-under 66 was enough to lead Masters champion Scottie Scheffler by one shot and give the Canadian hope he is turning the corner at the right time.

Among those who overcame the soft yet punishing Muirfield Village course was Hadwin. He birdied eight holes but missed a 5-foot par putt on the tough 18th hole. Despite this, his performance signals a potential rise in his rankings as the Olympic selection approaches.

Scheffler and PGA champion Xander Schauffele also displayed strong performances. Scheffler encountered challenges, including a mud-clumped ball that led to a bogey, but he made a comeback with a sound finish. Schauffele, though scrappy, managed a bogey-free round, his putter saving him on multiple occasions.

Among other notable players, Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa, and Ludvig Aberg finished strong. Defending champion Viktor Hovland ended with a respectable score of 69, while Rory McIlroy rallied with four birdies in his final six holes to shoot 70.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)