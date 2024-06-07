USA's Historic T20 Victory Over Pakistan Paves Way for New Horizons

United States' cricket captain Monank Patel is confident that their landmark T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan will open significant opportunities for USA cricket. But Patel emphasizes the need to keep emotions in check and focus on the upcoming match against India.

On Thursday, co-hosts USA stunned former champions Pakistan via a Super Over, setting the stage for another daunting challenge against India on June 12.

"I am happy with the win. Playing against Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup and beating them was an unbelievable performance. Our focus now would be on playing against India," Patel said in the post-match press meet.

"We don't want to keep our emotions too high or low. We'll make sure that we'll enjoy the win and come fresh the next day," he added.

Patel, who made a crucial 50, believes the victory will have far-reaching ramifications for USA cricket. "Beating Pakistan in the World Cup is going to open many doors for us. Hosting the World Cup is a big achievement, and performing well helps grow cricket in the USA, not just for the team but for the entire cricket community," Patel explained.

Despite topping Group A with wins over Canada and Pakistan, Patel insists they are not ready to consider a Super Eight entry yet.

"We are not worried about what people are saying, whether the wins are flukes. We know our capabilities and the hard work we've put in," he said. "We are not thinking about the Ireland match or the Super 8. Our focus is on the next game."

For now, Patel said the team is in a celebratory mood after their surprising victory. "Everyone is happy, enjoying the moment with their teammates, family, and friends," he added.

