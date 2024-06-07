Left Menu

USA's Historic T20 Victory Over Pakistan Paves Way for New Horizons

United States' cricket captain Monank Patel believes their landmark T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan will open significant opportunities for USA cricket. However, Patel emphasizes the importance of keeping emotions stable and focusing on their next challenging match against India. The team remains grounded despite their breakthrough success.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 07-06-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 09:59 IST
USA's Historic T20 Victory Over Pakistan Paves Way for New Horizons
Monank Patel
  • Country:
  • United States

United States' cricket captain Monank Patel is confident that their landmark T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan will open significant opportunities for USA cricket. But Patel emphasizes the need to keep emotions in check and focus on the upcoming match against India.

On Thursday, co-hosts USA stunned former champions Pakistan via a Super Over, setting the stage for another daunting challenge against India on June 12.

"I am happy with the win. Playing against Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup and beating them was an unbelievable performance. Our focus now would be on playing against India," Patel said in the post-match press meet.

"We don't want to keep our emotions too high or low. We'll make sure that we'll enjoy the win and come fresh the next day," he added.

Patel, who made a crucial 50, believes the victory will have far-reaching ramifications for USA cricket. "Beating Pakistan in the World Cup is going to open many doors for us. Hosting the World Cup is a big achievement, and performing well helps grow cricket in the USA, not just for the team but for the entire cricket community," Patel explained.

Despite topping Group A with wins over Canada and Pakistan, Patel insists they are not ready to consider a Super Eight entry yet.

"We are not worried about what people are saying, whether the wins are flukes. We know our capabilities and the hard work we've put in," he said. "We are not thinking about the Ireland match or the Super 8. Our focus is on the next game."

For now, Patel said the team is in a celebratory mood after their surprising victory. "Everyone is happy, enjoying the moment with their teammates, family, and friends," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024