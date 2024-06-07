SA20 League's Thrilling Third Season Set to Start in January

The highly anticipated third season of the SA20 League is scheduled to commence on January 9 and will run until February 8, as announced by League Commissioner Graeme Smith on Friday. Preparations for this season are already in full swing, with franchises aiming to attract the biggest names in the T20 circuit.

Graeme Smith highlighted the league's continued success and plans to dominate the South African summer, providing fans the opportunity to watch star players either in packed stadiums or via global broadcasts. He mentioned that details on fixtures, auctions, and player announcements will roll out in the coming months.

Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, winners of both prior editions, will be vying for a third consecutive title. The SA20 League features six teams, including notable participants like the Pretoria Capitals, Durban's Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, and MI Cape Town, all owned by Indian Premier League franchises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)