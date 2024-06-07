Left Menu

SA20 League's Thrilling Third Season Set to Start in January

The third season of the SA20 League will kick off on January 9 and go until February 8 next year. League Commissioner Graeme Smith revealed the announcement, saying the franchises are already planning to secure top T20 talent. All teams are owned by Indian Premier League franchises.

Updated: 07-06-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The highly anticipated third season of the SA20 League is scheduled to commence on January 9 and will run until February 8, as announced by League Commissioner Graeme Smith on Friday. Preparations for this season are already in full swing, with franchises aiming to attract the biggest names in the T20 circuit.

Graeme Smith highlighted the league's continued success and plans to dominate the South African summer, providing fans the opportunity to watch star players either in packed stadiums or via global broadcasts. He mentioned that details on fixtures, auctions, and player announcements will roll out in the coming months.

Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, winners of both prior editions, will be vying for a third consecutive title. The SA20 League features six teams, including notable participants like the Pretoria Capitals, Durban's Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, and MI Cape Town, all owned by Indian Premier League franchises.

