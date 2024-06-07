Left Menu

Evy Leibfarth: From Tokyo Trials to Paris Triumphs

Evy Leibfarth, a young American athlete, faced challenges in her first Olympics at Tokyo but has since gained experience and qualified again in three whitewater events for the Paris Games. With improved mental preparation, Evy is set to excel in canoe slalom, kayak slalom, and the new kayak cross event.

PTI | Oklahomacity | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:38 IST
Evy Leibfarth's initial Olympic experience in Tokyo didn't meet her aspirations. Then 17, she faced immense pressure, finishing 12th in kayak slalom and 18th in canoe slalom. Now 20, Leibfarth has qualified again for the Paris Games, participating in canoe slalom, kayak slalom, and the newly introduced kayak cross event.

'I'm really proud of my training these past couple of years,' Leibfarth shared. 'I think I've done everything I can to better myself for this Games, physically and mentally.' Her father and coach, Lee Leibfarth, is confident she can handle the pressure, noting her increased enjoyment and performance in the sport.

The Olympic journey has also been a bonding experience for the father-daughter duo. 'To share that passion and experience it together has been phenomenal,' Lee said. Evy's recent achievements include a bronze medal in kayak cross at the 2021 World Championships and strong showings at the 2023 Championships. With improved skills and mental preparation, she faces the Paris Games with renewed optimism.

Empowering Healthcare Facilities: SafeCare4Covid’s Role in Epidemic Preparedness in Sub-Saharan Africa

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

