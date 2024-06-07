Evy Leibfarth: From Tokyo Trials to Paris Triumphs

Evy Leibfarth's initial Olympic experience in Tokyo didn't meet her aspirations. Then 17, she faced immense pressure, finishing 12th in kayak slalom and 18th in canoe slalom. Now 20, Leibfarth has qualified again for the Paris Games, participating in canoe slalom, kayak slalom, and the newly introduced kayak cross event.

'I'm really proud of my training these past couple of years,' Leibfarth shared. 'I think I've done everything I can to better myself for this Games, physically and mentally.' Her father and coach, Lee Leibfarth, is confident she can handle the pressure, noting her increased enjoyment and performance in the sport.

The Olympic journey has also been a bonding experience for the father-daughter duo. 'To share that passion and experience it together has been phenomenal,' Lee said. Evy's recent achievements include a bronze medal in kayak cross at the 2021 World Championships and strong showings at the 2023 Championships. With improved skills and mental preparation, she faces the Paris Games with renewed optimism.

