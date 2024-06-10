Left Menu

Real Madrid's Participation in Club World Cup Sparks Controversy

Real Madrid was rumored to boycott the upcoming Club World Cup in the U.S. due to financial disputes with FIFA, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti. However, the club later clarified their participation. Ancelotti's remarks reflected Madrid's challenging position in European soccer politics.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:09 IST
Real Madrid is at the center of a major controversy regarding its participation in next year's biggest-ever Club World Cup in the United States.

According to coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Champions League winner initially threatened to boycott the tournament over financial disputes with FIFA. Ancelotti claimed in an interview with an Italian daily that FIFA's offer of 20 million for the entire cup was insufficient, compared to the 20 million per game that Real Madrid typically earns. He suggested that other clubs might also reject the invitation.

However, the club quickly dispelled these reports, emphasizing their commitment to the tournament. FIFA has yet to finalize broadcast and sponsor deals, although negotiations with Apple and Saudi sponsors are underway. Ancelotti later stated that his comments were misinterpreted. The ongoing saga reflects Real Madrid's strained relationship with European soccer governing bodies since the Super League debacle.

