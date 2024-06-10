Left Menu

Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic Misses Training Ahead of Euro 2024

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic missed the team's training camp due to an illness, just four days before Euro 2024 kicks off. The 20-year-old Bayern Munich star had recently made his international debut and was one of the few highlights in a trophyless season for his club.

PTI | Herzogenaurach | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:22 IST
Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic was conspicuously absent from the team's training camp on Monday, sidelined by illness just four days before the host nation begins its Euro 2024 campaign against Scotland.

According to the German soccer federation, Pavlovic was the only player from the 26-member squad who did not return for Monday's training session after a free weekend. The federation disclosed that Pavlovic missed out due to an infection but did not provide specific details or a timeline for his return.

At just 20, Pavlovic had a breakout season with Bayern Munich, standing out in what was otherwise a dismal, trophyless season for the club. This isn't the first time that illness has affected his national team aspirations; previously, he missed a call-up in March due to tonsillitis. Pavlovic eventually made his international debut last week in a 0-0 draw against Ukraine.

