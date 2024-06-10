Bangladesh Bowlers Dominate South Africa in T20 World Cup Group D Clash

In a riveting T20 World Cup Group D encounter, Bangladesh's bowlers emerged victorious, effectively curbing South Africa's batting lineup on Monday.

Standout performances came from Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who claimed 3 wickets, and Taskin Ahmed, who took 2 wickets, reducing South Africa to a modest score of 113/6.

Key moments included the fall of wickets at crucial intervals, ensuring Bangladesh maintained control throughout the innings.

