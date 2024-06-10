Pakistan Team Faces Tough Criticism after T20 World Cup Loss
Pakistan cricket team faces heavy backlash after their six-run loss to India in the T20 World Cup. Key players and former captains criticize the team's performance and dressing room issues. Concerns rise about Pakistan's chances for advancing to the Super Eight stage.
In the wake of Pakistan's narrow six-run loss to India in the T20 World Cup, former skipper Salim Malik has accused Imad Wasim of deliberately wasting balls. Chasing a modest 120-run target, Pakistan fell short by seven runs, registering 113 for 7 and consuming 59 dot balls.
Adding to the turmoil, former captain Shahid Afridi expressed concerns about internal issues within the team and hinted at potential grievances with skipper Babar Azam. Afridi, connected to the team through his son-in-law, pacer Shaheen Afridi, said he would speak more openly after the tournament's conclusion.
Pakistan's performance didn't escape criticism from other cricketing stalwarts either. Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram voiced their dissatisfaction, particularly targeting the team's lack of match awareness and intent. The criticism reflects a broader sentiment of disappointment, amplified by Pakistan's uncertain Super Eight qualification chances.
