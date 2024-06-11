Poland's European Championship Kickoff Without Lewandowski!
Poland's star striker Robert Lewandowski will miss the opening game of the European Championship against the Netherlands due to a torn muscle. The injury occurred during a warm-up game against Turkey. Poland is hopeful he will return for the match against Austria. Other teammates have also faced injuries.
In a significant setback, Poland will face the Netherlands on Sunday without their star striker, Robert Lewandowski, who is sidelined with a torn muscle.
The country's all-time leading goal-scorer sustained the injury during a Monday warm-up match against Turkey in Warsaw, where Poland triumphed 2-1.
The national team's doctor, Jacek Jaroszewski, indicated that efforts are underway to ensure Lewandowski's return for Poland's second Group D match against Austria on June 21.
