Poland's European Championship Kickoff Without Lewandowski!

In a significant setback, Poland will face the Netherlands on Sunday without their star striker, Robert Lewandowski, who is sidelined with a torn muscle.

The country's all-time leading goal-scorer sustained the injury during a Monday warm-up match against Turkey in Warsaw, where Poland triumphed 2-1.

The national team's doctor, Jacek Jaroszewski, indicated that efforts are underway to ensure Lewandowski's return for Poland's second Group D match against Austria on June 21.

