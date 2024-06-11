Left Menu

Pakistan Surges Over Canada with Unified Effort in T20 World Cup Clash

Pakistan's cricket team achieved a crucial victory over Canada by seven wickets in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup. Led by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan successfully chased Canada's modest score of 106/7, turning the tide with key partnerships and disciplined bowling performances.

In a much-needed victory, Pakistan's national cricket team showcased a unified performance to defeat Canada by seven wickets in their vital Group A match of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Pakistani bowlers executed a cohesive strategy to restrict Canada to a modest 106/7. In response, opener Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam led the charge, finishing the chase with 15 balls to spare.

The duo's 63-run partnership for the second wicket laid the groundwork for Pakistan's win. Rizwan concluded with 53 not out, while Babar contributed a run-a-ball 33, effectively exploiting Canada's spinner bowlers. Aaron Johnson's 52 was a noteworthy effort for Canada, but Pakistani bowlers including Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi dismantled the opposition to seal the win.

