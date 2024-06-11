Controversial Refereeing Denies India Historic World Cup Qualifier Win

In a match marred by poor refereeing, India's dreams of advancing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers were crushed as Qatar claimed a controversial 2-1 victory. India's lead, courtesy of Lallianzuala Chhangte's 37th-minute goal, was nullified after a disputed equalizer by Yousef Aymen.

The decision disturbed India's momentum, allowing Qatar's Ahmed Al-Rawi to score a late winner in the 85th minute. This win propelled Qatar and Kuwait, who beat Afghanistan 1-0, to the second round of the qualifiers.

Despite the early retirement of Sunil Chhetri, India's 121-ranked team surprised many under coach Igor Stimac's guidance. Chhangte, the 27-year-old winger, scored a remarkable goal, becoming India's highest-scoring active player and silenced the home crowd at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Aside from Chhangte's strike, Manvir Singh missed a great opportunity to put India ahead earlier in the match. Qatar's first goal attempt was thwarted by a brilliant save from Mehtab Singh. Notably, this is the first time Qatar has trailed in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

