India's Bowling Triumph: Mhambrey Sets Eyes on USA Clash

India, fresh off a thrilling six-run win over Pakistan, aims to maintain their high-intensity performance in the T20 World Cup ahead of their match against the USA. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praised the team's resilience and emphasized not taking any opponent lightly in the high-stakes tournament.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:52 IST
India will maintain their momentum in the T20 World Cup after a stellar bowling performance, said bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Tuesday. The team is gearing up for a match against the USA, having just beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling six-run victory.

India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, showcased their prowess despite defending a modest total of 119 in a low-scoring thriller at Nassau County ground. Mhambrey highlighted this game as one of India's top bowling performances, attributing their success to handling pressure well.

With USA having defeated Pakistan earlier in a Super-Over finish, Mhambrey stressed the importance of not underestimating any opponents and maintaining rhythm and form throughout the tournament. The team's familiarity with conditions in the Caribbean gives them confidence heading into the game against the USA.

