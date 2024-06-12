Pakistan Clinches Crucial Win in T20 World Cup

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam heaved a sigh of relief after logging their first win in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The team successfully chased down a target of 107 runs set by Canada, taking 17.3 overs to get the job done. The pitch proved tricky, stalling hopes of a faster finish.

After consecutive losses to the USA and India, the match against Canada was a must-win for Pakistan. Opener Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 53 laid the foundation, while Babar chipped in with 33 runs before falling in frustration to a familiar mistake.

Azam acknowledged their aim to outstrip the net run rate but admitted that the challenging pitch made it impossible. With this win, Pakistan's standing in Group A has been bolstered, although they still trail behind India and USA. Canadian captain Saad Bin Zafar pointed out early batting difficulties and rued a disappointing display.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)