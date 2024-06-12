Pakistan Clinches Crucial Win in T20 World Cup
Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed relief after his team secured their first victory in the T20 World Cup against Canada. Chasing 107, Pakistan finished in 17.3 overs. Despite a modest target, the team found the pitch challenging. With this win, Pakistan improved their standing in Group A.
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam heaved a sigh of relief after logging their first win in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The team successfully chased down a target of 107 runs set by Canada, taking 17.3 overs to get the job done. The pitch proved tricky, stalling hopes of a faster finish.
After consecutive losses to the USA and India, the match against Canada was a must-win for Pakistan. Opener Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 53 laid the foundation, while Babar chipped in with 33 runs before falling in frustration to a familiar mistake.
Azam acknowledged their aim to outstrip the net run rate but admitted that the challenging pitch made it impossible. With this win, Pakistan's standing in Group A has been bolstered, although they still trail behind India and USA. Canadian captain Saad Bin Zafar pointed out early batting difficulties and rued a disappointing display.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)