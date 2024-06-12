Heightened Security Amid Rising Soccer Hooliganism Ahead of Euro 2024

In the wake of increasing violence at soccer games, concerns are mounting about security for the upcoming European Championship set to be hosted in Germany. Clashes among fans, organized fights, and late-night attacks have highlighted the gravity of the situation.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser has announced rigorous security measures, including the deployment of approximately 22,000 police officers daily, with assistance from international police forces. This marks the largest police deployment since the federal police was established in 1951.

The Euro 2024 tournament, slated to take place in 10 cities, presents a formidable challenge in ensuring safety amidst rising hooliganism. Law enforcement is on high alert to tackle both domestic and international threats, from violent hooligans to cyber criminals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)