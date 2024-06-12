Left Menu

Heightened Security Amid Rising Soccer Hooliganism Ahead of Euro 2024

The recent surge in violence surrounding soccer games is raising concerns for the security of the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany. German authorities are preparing for multiple threats, deploying around 22,000 police officers each day. The tournament, spread across 10 cities, presents opportunities for soccer-related violence.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In the wake of increasing violence at soccer games, concerns are mounting about security for the upcoming European Championship set to be hosted in Germany. Clashes among fans, organized fights, and late-night attacks have highlighted the gravity of the situation.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser has announced rigorous security measures, including the deployment of approximately 22,000 police officers daily, with assistance from international police forces. This marks the largest police deployment since the federal police was established in 1951.

The Euro 2024 tournament, slated to take place in 10 cities, presents a formidable challenge in ensuring safety amidst rising hooliganism. Law enforcement is on high alert to tackle both domestic and international threats, from violent hooligans to cyber criminals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

